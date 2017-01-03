News 30 mins ago 5:45 p.m.Demolition day for one City of Dallas neighborhood
Demolition day for a block of homes associated with drugs, prostitution and homelessness was met with cheers on Thursday. The City of Dallas began tearing down seven tiny shotgun shacks on the 1300 block of East Clarendon because they were dangerous and unsanitary structures that City workers say earned the title 'nuisance properties'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|10 min
|SD CA perm tech
|9,642
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|5 hr
|Sab123
|6
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Thu
|Nut
|4
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Thu
|Whiny1
|1,489
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Tue
|anonymous
|2
|City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10)
|Jan 3
|Janet BARNES
|79
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC