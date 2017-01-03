News 30 mins ago 5:45 p.m.Demolition day for one City of Dallas neighborhood

News 30 mins ago 5:45 p.m.Demolition ...

Demolition day for a block of homes associated with drugs, prostitution and homelessness was met with cheers on Thursday. The City of Dallas began tearing down seven tiny shotgun shacks on the 1300 block of East Clarendon because they were dangerous and unsanitary structures that City workers say earned the title 'nuisance properties'.

