New Plan & Name Ahead for Southern Dallas Mall
The owner of Dallas' Southwest Center Mall - the old Red Bird Mall - has plans for a major redevelopment of the struggling property. For nearly two decades Southwest Center Mall in Oak Cliff has been in decline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|19 hr
|WarForOil
|51
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Thelma
|3
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Fri
|FTP
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|SD CA perm tech
|9,641
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|Fri
|Sab123
|6
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Jan 5
|Nut
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC