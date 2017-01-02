New Dallas DA's request: Pray for me

New Dallas DA's request: Pray for me

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

"Pray for wisdom, so I will do justice," she requested after she was sworn in among a crowd of prosecutors, judges, her fellow churchgoers and elected officials. Dressed for cool weather, well wishers fanned themselves and wiped their brows in a packed room as Johnson promised to prove Republican Gov. Greg Abbott made the right choice a month ago when he appointed her district attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) 23 hr Victim 175
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Sat WarForOil 9,640
Loan Sharks Dec 31 wondering 2
Apple Mac G4 MDD computers Dec 30 Earl in KY Jelly 2
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation Dec 29 BOiaF 1
Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12) Dec 28 concerned 4
News Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac... Dec 28 WishIwasBlack 2
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,554,015

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC