Murders, Unsolved Cases Increase in Dallas
Dallas homicide detectives will start 2017 with a heavy workload with an increased murder rate and a mass exodus of officers in 2016. Between 2015 and 2016, the murder rate increased 28 percent.
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|13 hr
|anonymous
|2
|City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|Janet BARNES
|79
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Sun
|Victim
|175
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Dec 31
|WarForOil
|9,640
|Loan Sharks
|Dec 31
|wondering
|2
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|Dec 30
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Dec 29
|BOiaF
|1
