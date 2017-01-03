Man shot after minor wreck in east Da...

Man shot after minor wreck in east Dallas, later dies

15 hrs ago

A 28-year-old man was shot after a minor wreck in east Dallas on Wednesday night and later died at an area hospital, Dallas police said. Grady Dunn Jr. was involved in a fender bender at Brewster Street and N. St. Augustine Drive at 9:52 p.m., police said in a blog post .

