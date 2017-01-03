Man shot after minor wreck in east Dallas, later dies
A 28-year-old man was shot after a minor wreck in east Dallas on Wednesday night and later died at an area hospital, Dallas police said. Grady Dunn Jr. was involved in a fender bender at Brewster Street and N. St. Augustine Drive at 9:52 p.m., police said in a blog post .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 min
|New Resident
|1,001
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|18 hr
|Nut
|4
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Thu
|Whiny1
|1,489
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Tue
|anonymous
|2
|City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10)
|Jan 3
|Janet BARNES
|79
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Dec 31
|WarForOil
|9,640
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|Dec 30
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC