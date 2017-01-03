Life 35 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Dallas charity receives hundreds of jackets for the homeless
Car after car pulled into the SoupMobile in Dallas Friday, as a steady stream of people brought jackets, blankets, hats, and shoes for the homeless. It all started with a Facebook post on Tuesday, calling a "Code Blue."
