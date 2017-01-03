Irving Teen Accused in Fatal Injuries to Girlfriend's Baby
Allante Marquis Edwards, 19, was arrested by Irving Police on January 9th, 2017 for injury to a child, according to police. An Irving teenager is behind bars after police say he caused severe injuries to an infant that ultimately led to her death.
