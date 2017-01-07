Grand Prairie Police Department sees significant spike in applicants
While the Dallas Police Department faces a hiring crisis, the Grand Prairie Police Department has seen a sudden surge in job applicants. There were 700 clicks on the department's recruitment site from August to December 2016, which is the largest number the department has ever seen, according to KDFW-TV .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|Sat
|WarForOil
|51
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Thelma
|3
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Fri
|FTP
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|SD CA perm tech
|9,641
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|Fri
|Sab123
|6
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Jan 5
|Nut
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC