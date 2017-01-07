Grand Prairie Police Department sees ...

Grand Prairie Police Department sees significant spike in applicants

Read more: Dallas Morning News

While the Dallas Police Department faces a hiring crisis, the Grand Prairie Police Department has seen a sudden surge in job applicants. There were 700 clicks on the department's recruitment site from August to December 2016, which is the largest number the department has ever seen, according to KDFW-TV .

