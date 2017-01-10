Gov. Abbott appoints Dallas lawyer to replace 5th Court of Appeals judge
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday appointed civil attorney Jason Boatright to the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas. He replaces Justice David Lewis, who resigned in October before the state could remove him from the court.
