Gov. Abbott appoints Dallas lawyer to...

Gov. Abbott appoints Dallas lawyer to replace 5th Court of Appeals judge

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday appointed civil attorney Jason Boatright to the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas. He replaces Justice David Lewis, who resigned in October before the state could remove him from the court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 3 hr WarForOil 55
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 11 hr WarForOil 9,641
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
have you seen molly? (Dec '12) Jan 6 Thelma 3
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Jan 6 FTP 16
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... Jan 6 Sab123 6
kinfolk mc member a snitch! Jan 5 Nut 4
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,226 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,641

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC