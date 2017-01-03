Gentrification Threatens West Dallas. Maybe It Can Save the Neighborhood Instead.
Poor people get kicked out of their homes and their communities are scraped off the face of the earth. Nobody even asks where they went.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|anonymous
|2
|City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|Janet BARNES
|79
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Sun
|Victim
|175
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Dec 31
|WarForOil
|9,640
|Loan Sharks
|Dec 31
|wondering
|2
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|Dec 30
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Dec 29
|BOiaF
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC