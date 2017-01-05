From the smartest breakfast in Texas:...

From the smartest breakfast in Texas: Four towering writers descend on Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Lawrence Wright gets an oat bran muffin. Stephen Harrigan eats a croissant. H.W. Brands and Greg Curtis have usually eaten already, so they just order tea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Bubba Gump 1,002
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 4 hr SD CA perm tech 9,642
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... 10 hr Sab123 6
kinfolk mc member a snitch! Thu Nut 4
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Thu Whiny1 1,489
have you seen molly? (Dec '12) Tue anonymous 2
City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10) Jan 3 Janet BARNES 79
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,966

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC