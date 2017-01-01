First trial over 2015 biker shootout ...

First trial over 2015 biker shootout that killed 9 in Waco is set for April

17 hrs ago

The first trial over a Central Texas gunfight involving rival motorcycle gangs that left nine people dead, 20 others hurt and more than 150 bikers charged is now set for April, 23 months after the 2015 shootout. "In complex cases, it's not uncommon for the trial to occur 18 months to two years after the alleged incident occurred," 54th District Judge Matt Johnson, who will preside over some of the trials, told the Waco Tribune-Herald .

Dallas, TX

