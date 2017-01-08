Design District's Craighead Green Gallery featuring three-artist exhibition
Good things come in threes at Craighead Green Gallery, a stable fixture on Dragon Street in the Dallas Design District. Given the chance to document the long-abandoned buildings formerly owned by Swift and Co., a meatpacking giant that faded away and finally closed in 1971, Brown came up with "The Painted Tombs of Swift."
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|Sat
|WarForOil
|51
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Thelma
|3
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Fri
|FTP
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Jan 6
|SD CA perm tech
|9,641
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|Jan 6
|Sab123
|6
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Jan 5
|Nut
|4
