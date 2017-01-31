Dallas teacher's past as porn actress...

Dallas teacher's past as porn actress led to her firing, she says

Dallas Morning News

A sixth-grade teacher from an all-girls academy in Dallas ISD says she's been fired after word got out that she was an adult film actress more than 16 years ago. Resa Woodward, who taught science at the Young Women's STEAM Academy at Balch Springs Middle School, was pulled from the classroom on Nov. 29. District spokeswoman Robyn Harris said Woodward was still considered to be on administrative leave as of Tuesday.

