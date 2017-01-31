Dallas teacher's past as porn actress led to her firing, she says
A sixth-grade teacher from an all-girls academy in Dallas ISD says she's been fired after word got out that she was an adult film actress more than 16 years ago. Resa Woodward, who taught science at the Young Women's STEAM Academy at Balch Springs Middle School, was pulled from the classroom on Nov. 29. District spokeswoman Robyn Harris said Woodward was still considered to be on administrative leave as of Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|1 hr
|Oxylover
|5
|Looking for OC or OP and the like...
|1 hr
|Oxylover
|1
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|3 hr
|Doug77
|1,496
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|TrumpWins
|9,677
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|6 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Feminists For Trump
|10 hr
|The Truth
|6
|Who has jokes
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC