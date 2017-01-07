Dallas Public Libary hopes 'bookbike'...

Dallas Public Libary hopes 'bookbike' is just the first of fleet to soft-pedal literacy

The Dallas Public Library is teaming up with a Deep Ellum bike shop to improve literacy rates in the city and serve residents who may not otherwise have access to library services. The goal of the project is to produce Dallas' first "bookbike," a customizable library in the form of a small trailer that can be attached to any bicycle.

