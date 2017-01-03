Dallas Girl Plans to Profit from First Snow in Two Years
There's one 10-year-old Dallas girl who can't wait to play in the snow Saturday morning. Zoe Green used her life savings to buy sleds to resell for a profit, but has had to wait two years for any snow.
