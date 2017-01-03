Dallas DA's office deciding whether Manziel faces legal trouble after ...
A month ago, former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel's legal team finalized a deal with Dallas County prosecutors to dismiss an assault charge against him. The prosecutors' rules were clear: We'll drop the charge if you take an anger management course, attend a domestic violence impact panel, complete drug and alcohol rehab and don't have contact with your accuser in the next year.
