Dallas-County 23 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Report cites progress in Dallas loose dog problem

More loose dogs are being picked up in the city of Dallas and more are being released for adoption, according to a new report from Dallas Animal Services that a city council committee will receive Monday. It's the latest progress report as the city continues to try and get a handle on the more than 9000 loose dogs reported mostly south of Interstate 30 and create an atmosphere of safety in several South Dallas neighborhoods were residents have long complained of threats from loose and vicious dogs.

