Dallas-County 23 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Report cites progress in Dallas loose dog problem
More loose dogs are being picked up in the city of Dallas and more are being released for adoption, according to a new report from Dallas Animal Services that a city council committee will receive Monday. It's the latest progress report as the city continues to try and get a handle on the more than 9000 loose dogs reported mostly south of Interstate 30 and create an atmosphere of safety in several South Dallas neighborhoods were residents have long complained of threats from loose and vicious dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|7 hr
|Bo Hunk
|52
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Thelma
|3
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Fri
|FTP
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Jan 6
|SD CA perm tech
|9,641
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|Jan 6
|Sab123
|6
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Jan 5
|Nut
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC