Dallas Cites Progress, But Pleads For More Time To Fully Implement Loose Dog Plan
Yesterday, Dallas Animal Services officials told the City Council there was progress in the effort to deal with the estimated 8,000 loose dogs roaming South Dallas. Still, Dallas Police Department Major Barbara Hobbs said Monday, the department needs more time to transition from enforcement to education with Dallas residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|3 hr
|WarForOil
|55
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|WarForOil
|9,641
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Jan 6
|Thelma
|3
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|FTP
|16
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|Jan 6
|Sab123
|6
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Jan 5
|Nut
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC