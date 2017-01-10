Dallas ad exec admits to key role in Forest Park Medical Center's alleged physician bribery scheme
The owner of a Dallas advertising firm has agreed to plead guilty to his role in arranging for bribes and kickbacks to be paid by Forest Hill Medical Center to physicians who agreed to perform their surgeries at the now-defunct hospital, court records show. Kelly Wade Loter, 48, of Dallas, owned Level Two advertising .
