Dallas 6-year-old orders dollhouse, 4lbs of cookies using Amazon's 'Alexa' Read Story Marie Saavedra
Megan Neitzel's in-laws gave them Amazon's Echo Dot, which uses digital assistant 'Alexa' to respond to voice commands. "She can do knock-knock jokes, she can sing, she can order stuff," said their 6-year-old daughter Brooke.
