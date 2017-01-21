Crime 41 mins ago 6:38 a.m.Man, 83, murdered inside home; 80-year-old woman injured
A 83-year-old man was found murdered inside a South Dallas home Sunday, and a 80-year-old woman was seriously injured. At about 11:30 a.m., officers were called to 1614 E. Redbird Lane for a welfare check.
