Credit ratings agency warns Dallas, pension fund to find a fix or face massive downgrade
For the first time in a long time, a credit ratings agency issued a statement that said it's not going to lower Dallas' rating - for now. But in its statement Monday, Fitch Ratings said that if City Hall and the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System can't agree on a fix for the failing pension fund that will pass muster with the state Legislature, a drastic drop looms in the future.
