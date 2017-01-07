Continue reading Suspect at large after shooting injures 1, SWAT searches scene in South Dallas
Officers responded to the 3000 block of South Boulevard, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Malcolm X Boulevard, about 5:40 p.m. A witness said the victim and the suspect got into a domestic dispute. She heard a gunshot and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|Sat
|WarForOil
|51
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Thelma
|3
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Fri
|FTP
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|SD CA perm tech
|9,641
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|Fri
|Sab123
|6
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Jan 5
|Nut
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC