Continue reading SMU receives $2 million donation to endow ethics center directorship

The Cary M. Maguire Center for Ethics and Public Responsibility at Southern Methodist University just got a boost from its namesake. Cary M. Maguire last week presented $2 million to endow the center's directorship in honor of founding director William F. May. "Cary Maguire's gifts to SMU always have been transformative," said university president R. Gerald Turner.

