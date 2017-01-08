Continue reading SMU receives $2 million donation to endow ethics center directorship
The Cary M. Maguire Center for Ethics and Public Responsibility at Southern Methodist University just got a boost from its namesake. Cary M. Maguire last week presented $2 million to endow the center's directorship in honor of founding director William F. May. "Cary Maguire's gifts to SMU always have been transformative," said university president R. Gerald Turner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|Sat
|WarForOil
|51
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Thelma
|3
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Fri
|FTP
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Jan 6
|SD CA perm tech
|9,641
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|Jan 6
|Sab123
|6
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Jan 5
|Nut
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC