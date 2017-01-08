Continue reading Photographer's work ...

Continue reading Photographer's work on Underground Railroad journey opens in February

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

February promises a cool show at Photographs Do Not Bend, one of the venues that used to be on Dragon Street but has now moved farther north, near Dallas Contemporary on Glass Street. "Through Darkness to Light: Seeking Freedom on the Underground Railroad," by photographer Jeanine Michna-Bales, will open Feb. 18 and continue through April 15, with an artist reception and book signing from 5 to 8 p.m. on opening day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 17 min Bo Hunk 52
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
have you seen molly? (Dec '12) Fri Thelma 3
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Fri FTP 16
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Jan 6 SD CA perm tech 9,641
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... Jan 6 Sab123 6
kinfolk mc member a snitch! Jan 5 Nut 4
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,862 • Total comments across all topics: 277,738,912

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC