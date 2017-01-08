Continue reading Photographer's work on Underground Railroad journey opens in February
February promises a cool show at Photographs Do Not Bend, one of the venues that used to be on Dragon Street but has now moved farther north, near Dallas Contemporary on Glass Street. "Through Darkness to Light: Seeking Freedom on the Underground Railroad," by photographer Jeanine Michna-Bales, will open Feb. 18 and continue through April 15, with an artist reception and book signing from 5 to 8 p.m. on opening day.
