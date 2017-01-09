Continue reading Dallas Morning News Charities campaign passes million-dollar mark
The Dallas Morning News Charities has reached an important milestone, surpassing the million-dollar mark in the campaign's final month. As of Friday, 1,422 donors had contributed $1,028,521 to the drive to benefit 20 local agencies striving to feed the hungry and house the homeless.
Read more at Dallas Morning News.
