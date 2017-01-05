Continue reading A pill to curb binge drinking? Dallas researchers' discovery could be key
A recent discovery by researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center could lead to medication to help heavy drinkers control their desire for alcohol and even cure alcoholism. In their study, the largest analysis of its kind, the group identified a gene variant that suppresses the desire to drink alcohol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1,003
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|2 hr
|FTP
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|SD CA perm tech
|9,642
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|14 hr
|Sab123
|6
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Thu
|Nut
|4
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Thu
|Whiny1
|1,489
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Jan 3
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC