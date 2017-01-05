Continue reading A pill to curb binge...

Continue reading A pill to curb binge drinking? Dallas researchers' discovery could be key

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A recent discovery by researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center could lead to medication to help heavy drinkers control their desire for alcohol and even cure alcoholism. In their study, the largest analysis of its kind, the group identified a gene variant that suppresses the desire to drink alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Anonymous 1,003
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) 2 hr FTP 16
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 9 hr SD CA perm tech 9,642
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... 14 hr Sab123 6
kinfolk mc member a snitch! Thu Nut 4
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Thu Whiny1 1,489
have you seen molly? (Dec '12) Jan 3 anonymous 2
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,029

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC