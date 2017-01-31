Can a new city manager boost Dallas City Hall to new heights? We hope so
Wednesday marks a changing of the guards in Dallas: T.C. Broadnax officially assumes the helm as manager of the ninth-largest city in the nation. And that's a good thing, both for the city and for Gonzalez, who never offered Dallas the bold and visionary leadership it needs to innovate.
