Army veteran steps in to help man shot at Texas Walmart

12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

An Army vet says his military training kicked in when a man was shot at a Walmart in the Red Bird area of Dallas, Texas on Friday. Rafael Semmler told FOX 4 that he and his family were at the Walmart when they heard gunfire.

