Another Shocking Dallas Restaurant Casualty: Madrina is Closed
Madrina, the Mexican-French fusion restaurant at the Shops at Highland Park, closed today, according to a statement from Misery Loves Company, the restaurant group that also owns Proof + Pantry: It saddens us to announce as of today , Madrina has officially closed its doors. We gave it our all and are truly honored for the accolades garnered since we opened.
