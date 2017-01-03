6-year-old accidentally orders cookies, dollhouse from Amazon Alexa A ...
DALLAS, Texas - A Christmas gift from a woman's in-laws led to some pricey purchases by a 6-year old girl. Fox News reported that Megan Neitzel, of Dallas, Texas, ended up paying for cookies and a toy her daughter accidentally ordered from Amazon's Echo Dot by talking to Alexa, the device's voice service.
