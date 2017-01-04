4 reportedly injured in shooting after Facebook argument between Allen, Dallas residents escalates
Four people were reportedly injured in a shooting after an argument on Facebook escalated between Allen and Dallas residents overnight. Allen officers responded to the 500 block of Hawthorne Drive, near South Jupiter Road and East Bethany Drive, just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, WFAA-TV reports .
