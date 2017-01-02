2016 saw jump in ambush attacks on po...

2016 saw jump in ambush attacks on police, including 5 killed in Dallas

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Nationwide, 21 law enforcement officers were killed in such attacks, including the five officers fatally shot July 7 in downtown Dallas. It was the highest number of ambush deaths in more than 20 years, according to a preliminary report by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

