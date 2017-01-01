19-year-old man killed in Far Northeast Dallas shooting
A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Far Northeast Dallas overnight, and several others were injured, police said. Christian Dawson was shot shortly after 1 a.m. in the 9200 block of Skillman Street, near Interstate 635.
