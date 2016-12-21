Williams Chicken CEO plays Santa to n...

Williams Chicken CEO plays Santa to needy Dallas residents days before Christmas

Wednesday Dec 21

Amanda Jordan and her 13-year-old son, Patrick, waited anxiously inside an Oak Cliff Wal-Mart on Wednesday with two shopping carts full of toys and clothes for Jordan's five sons. Jordan, 32, had lost all of her belongings in a house fire last Friday, but now Hiawatha Williams, the founder and CEO of Williams Chicken restaurants, was buying her children their Christmas gifts.

