Williams Chicken CEO plays Santa to needy Dallas residents days before Christmas
Amanda Jordan and her 13-year-old son, Patrick, waited anxiously inside an Oak Cliff Wal-Mart on Wednesday with two shopping carts full of toys and clothes for Jordan's five sons. Jordan, 32, had lost all of her belongings in a house fire last Friday, but now Hiawatha Williams, the founder and CEO of Williams Chicken restaurants, was buying her children their Christmas gifts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|2 hr
|4sure
|30
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|Big Tex
|50
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|14 hr
|4sure
|9
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|20 hr
|Fateh
|1
|Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru...
|21 hr
|KKK Rogue Cops
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|1
|Dickey's Pit Barbecue opens in Sunland Park
|Thu
|Observer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC