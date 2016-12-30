What you should know about incoming D...

What you should know about incoming Dallas DA Faith Johnson

Faith Johnson will be sworn in as Dallas County district attorney on Monday. She was appointed in December by Gov. Greg Abbott to replace Republican Susan Hawk, who resigned to focus on her mental health.

