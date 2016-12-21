The Best New Dallas Cocktail Bars of 2016
Damn-near hidden in Sylvan Thirty - aka Little Austin - is what may very well be our favorite new cocktail bar of 2016. Let's just say it, since everyone seems to be on the same page, here: 2016 has been a bitch of a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|6 min
|BOiaF
|1
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|8 hr
|Jim
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|WarForOil
|9,636
|Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12)
|17 hr
|concerned
|4
|Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac...
|18 hr
|WishIwasBlack
|2
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|19 hr
|WarForOil
|49
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 26
|WarForOil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC