The 10 Worst Things We Ate in Dallas ...

The 10 Worst Things We Ate in Dallas in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

We've already celebrated some of the best tacos , best burgers and best food in general that we ate in 2016. But not every meal was so happy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apple Mac G4 MDD computers 2 hr Jim 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 4 hr WarForOil 9,636
Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12) 10 hr concerned 4
News Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac... 12 hr WishIwasBlack 2
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 12 hr WarForOil 49
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Dec 26 WarForOil 3
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) Dec 24 Big Tex 50
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,732

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC