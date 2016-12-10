The 10 Best Things Our Food Critic At...

The 10 Best Things Our Food Critic Ate in Dallas This Year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Over the course of 2016, my job as a food critic and writer has yielded probably over a hundred restaurant meals across Dallas, Garland, Richardson, Plano, Allen, Carrollton, Addison, Farmers Branch, Irving, Coppell, Highland Park and Cockrell Hill. Of the many things I've eaten, these 10 dishes are my personal favorites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 1 hr 4sure 44
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Mon WarForOil 3
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Dec 25 WarForOil 9,634
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) Dec 24 Big Tex 50
Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom... Dec 24 4sure 9
100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ... Dec 24 Fateh 1
Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru... Dec 24 KKK Rogue Cops 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,175

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC