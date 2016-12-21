Taking a stand at Standing Rock - Tue...

Taking a stand at Standing Rock - Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Beaverton Valley Times

As Gary Fergus rounded the bend on North Dakota Highway 1806, the teepees, flags and protest banners at Camp Oceti Sakowin came into view. Floodlights on the hill beyond the camp, shining through a darkening sky, gave him a chill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beaverton Valley Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12) 6 min concerned 4
News Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac... 1 hr WishIwasBlack 2
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 2 hr WarForOil 49
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 5 hr hahaha 9,635
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Dec 26 WarForOil 3
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) Dec 24 Big Tex 50
Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom... Dec 24 4sure 9
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,413,573

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC