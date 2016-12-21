Suspect leads high-speed chase, crash...

Suspect leads high-speed chase, crashes into Dallas building

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said the man refused to pull over for a traffic stop and headed east on Interstate 30, reaching speeds up to 100 mph, according to WFAA-TV. The suspect exited the highway at Beckley Avenue at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building.

