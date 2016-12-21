Strokers Ice House
Rick Fairless owns Stroker's Ice House, but it's his 71-year-old, profanity-spewing mother that manages the self-proclaimed "biggest, baddest biker bar in Dallas." Featured on the reality show Ma's Roadhouse, the stuffed critter-head and biker-babe covered walls enclose a venue born for classic rock, poker tournaments and wet T-shirt contests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|9,640
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|Fri
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Dec 29
|BOiaF
|1
|Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12)
|Dec 28
|concerned
|4
|Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac...
|Dec 28
|WishIwasBlack
|2
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|Dec 28
|WarForOil
|49
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 26
|WarForOil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC