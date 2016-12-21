Strokers Ice House

Rick Fairless owns Stroker's Ice House, but it's his 71-year-old, profanity-spewing mother that manages the self-proclaimed "biggest, baddest biker bar in Dallas." Featured on the reality show Ma's Roadhouse, the stuffed critter-head and biker-babe covered walls enclose a venue born for classic rock, poker tournaments and wet T-shirt contests.

