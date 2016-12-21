Six New DFW Restaurants to Hit Up Over the Holidays

Even though we've lost a few spots as 2016 trudged arduously toward its welcome conclusion, we've also gained a few new restaurants over the last few weeks. Since we've all got a little extra time over the next week or two - or in case you're just too busy to cook - here's a rundown of a few new DFW restaurants you can check out before that New Year's resolution kicks in Jan. 1. Grill It Yourself at Deep Ellum's Excellent New Concept, Niwa Japanese BBQ If you love delicious grilled meats - and are OK with doing the grilling - check out Niwa Japanese BBQ, a new yakiniku spot in Deep Ellum that sports spartan digs but stellar food.

