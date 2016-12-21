Serving tamales is a family affair in Dallas Read Story Sarah Hoye
DALLAS It wasn't even lunchtime yet and the day's rush for hot tamales was in full swing Friday. People had already started lining up outside La Popular Tamale House at 7 a.m. It's been their busiest holiday season to date.
