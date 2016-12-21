Our Favorite Advice from Dallas Designers in 2016
If something is well designed and you love-even if it's at Target-by all means buy it! a - Alana Villanueva Splurge on gorgeous handmade tiles. The pattern, color, and texture they add to a kitchen or bath sets the backdrop like nothing else.a - Erin Sander Reclaimed wood or industrial objects can be made into great conversation pieces and can be done inexpensively.
