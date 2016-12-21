One on one with the incoming Dallas City Manager Read Story Charlotte Huffman
T.C. Broadnax will take the seat as Dallas City Manager on February 1 replacing A.C. Gonzalez who is retiring at the end of January. The Kansas native and University of North Texas graduate says he's all about business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
