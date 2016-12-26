One dead in overnight shooting in South Dallas, two injured in unrelated shooting in Uptown
Officers responded to a shooting call around 12:20 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Central Expressway near Hatcher Street. Onesimo Abrego was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
