News 16 mins ago 10:26 p.m.Homeless spend Christmas Eve in Omni Hotel
"As a little boy, I wondered how I'd feel if I was out on the street," said Steven Joiner, a 35-year-old man we met in the Omni. Joiner isn't on the streets tonight, but usually he is, living in one of Dallas' homeless communities under a bridge.
