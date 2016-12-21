Michael Rooker and more join Stan Lee at Geek Expos' Marvelous Nerd Year's Eve in Dallas

Are you ready, True Believers? This New Year's Eve, make mine Marvelous. Ring in 2017 with comic legend Stan Lee, the voice cast of Animaniacs , actor Michael Rooker and so many more geek-tastic guests at Marvelous Nerd Year's Eve, held December 29 - January 1 at the Sheraton Dallas.

